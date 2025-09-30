Previous
September - A Month of Filters by jeneurell
247 / 365

September - A Month of Filters

I have enjoyed my self-set challenge of a month of filters using Photoshop CS6, ON1 Photo Raw, BeFunky plus a couple of in-camera filters and one taken behind a piece of patterned glass. I think the best program I ever had for filters was an early version Topaz Impressions, and I did have Perfect Effects 8 at some time too.
I'm pleased that I completed my challenge - and with eyes that are still recovering from cataract surgery and a brain that is still sorting out which eye is the best for each task!
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact