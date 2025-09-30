September - A Month of Filters

I have enjoyed my self-set challenge of a month of filters using Photoshop CS6, ON1 Photo Raw, BeFunky plus a couple of in-camera filters and one taken behind a piece of patterned glass. I think the best program I ever had for filters was an early version Topaz Impressions, and I did have Perfect Effects 8 at some time too.

I'm pleased that I completed my challenge - and with eyes that are still recovering from cataract surgery and a brain that is still sorting out which eye is the best for each task!