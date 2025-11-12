Sign up
252 / 365
Marco: Parsley
The flowers are starting to open on the parsley. It is the flat leaf or Italian variety.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2298
photos
56
followers
75
following
69% complete
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
1996
45
1997
46
1998
1999
252
2000
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
herb
,
nikond800
,
extensiontube
,
laowa
Diana
Amazing macro, I have not noticed this before!
November 12th, 2025
