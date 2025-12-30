Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
253 / 365
Filter: Seed pod
The graphic pen filter was used in Photoshop CS6 to create this effect. I used to work as a draftsman and scientific illustrator when I was young so know how much longer it would take with a real pen and ink.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2339
photos
59
followers
77
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Latest from all albums
54
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
253
2032
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Different shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
filter
,
macro
,
seedpod
,
focusstacking
,
nikond800
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close