Previous
Filter: Seed pod by jeneurell
253 / 365

Filter: Seed pod

The graphic pen filter was used in Photoshop CS6 to create this effect. I used to work as a draftsman and scientific illustrator when I was young so know how much longer it would take with a real pen and ink.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact