Previous
AI yellow mushroom by jeneurell
254 / 365

AI yellow mushroom

There has been some discussion on 365 about AI. I hadn't tried it at all so found a free basic program (I think it is Fantasy World Generator) and gave it some instructions. I told it to create "One large yellow mushroom with a smaller yellow mushroom behind it in the grey cyclamen pot" and this is what it came up with - not 100% what I asked, but pretty good. Much prettier than my 365 folder photo today. The files was a .jfif and rather small at 159KB which I needed to change to .jpg to upload to 365 - so now even smaller at 74 KB. I suspect I'd get a larger one if I paid for it. It is easy to see how people could get hooked on AI though.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan 2014....
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
This is very pretty and its fun to also play
January 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact