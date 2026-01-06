AI yellow mushroom

There has been some discussion on 365 about AI. I hadn't tried it at all so found a free basic program (I think it is Fantasy World Generator) and gave it some instructions. I told it to create "One large yellow mushroom with a smaller yellow mushroom behind it in the grey cyclamen pot" and this is what it came up with - not 100% what I asked, but pretty good. Much prettier than my 365 folder photo today. The files was a .jfif and rather small at 159KB which I needed to change to .jpg to upload to 365 - so now even smaller at 74 KB. I suspect I'd get a larger one if I paid for it. It is easy to see how people could get hooked on AI though.