Previous
Next
A week of AI: Dad and boys colourised by jeneurell
258 / 365

A week of AI: Dad and boys colourised

NoteGPT was used to colourise this black and white photo of my father and my three sons at Windang, on Lake Illawarra. I doubt the boys all had blue shorts but as it is in the 1960s I can't remember, and I suspect Dad had khaki shorts on.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact