258 / 365
A week of AI: Dad and boys colourised
NoteGPT was used to colourise this black and white photo of my father and my three sons at Windang, on Lake Illawarra. I doubt the boys all had blue shorts but as it is in the 1960s I can't remember, and I suspect Dad had khaki shorts on.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
