Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
260 / 365
A week of AI. Day 6: Fantasy Fairy
Done in Firefly_Gemini Flash. I think all I told Firefly was to generate an image with 'a fairy hovering over some bracket fungi on a tree trunk'. I tried to put a dragon in the background but had used up my free quota so would had to pay for that!
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
2362
photos
59
followers
73
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Latest from all albums
256
2046
257
2047
258
259
2048
260
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Different shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
,
fantasy
,
ai
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close