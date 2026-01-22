Previous
A week of AI. Day 6: Fantasy Fairy by jeneurell
260 / 365

A week of AI. Day 6: Fantasy Fairy

Done in Firefly_Gemini Flash. I think all I told Firefly was to generate an image with 'a fairy hovering over some bracket fungi on a tree trunk'. I tried to put a dragon in the background but had used up my free quota so would had to pay for that!
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact