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Kings Beach, Caloundra
I tried the long exposure on my new phone out at Kings Beach today. I must say I'm impressed how I can take a hand held long exposure in bright sunny conditions.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
2026: Looks like I've made it to the start of my 13th year on 365. I put my first photo on 365 on 1st Jan...
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5th July 2026 1:52pm
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longexposure
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phonephoto
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful long exposure
July 5th, 2026
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