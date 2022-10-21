Sign up
Holliwell Bridge
This is one of the infamous Bridges of Madison County...about 45 minutes from where I live, in Des Moines, Iowa.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
6
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
21st October 2022 4:11pm
red
bridge
covered bridge
bridges of madison county
holliwell
