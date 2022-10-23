Previous
Next
Long Forgotten by jennaill
1 / 365

Long Forgotten

This is a picture I took of an old abandoned farm outside of Winterset, Iowa at sunset.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Jennifer Illingwo...

@jennaill
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise