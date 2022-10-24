Sign up
2 / 365
Iowa Fall
Last chance capturing the colors of Fall, before they all fell to the ground a few days later. Taken at the Des Moines Art Center.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
0
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
24th October 2022 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
rain
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
leaves”
,
“changing
