Trapped

I’ve been trying to put my finger on what’s bothering me, and then I saw him. Trapped. Lockdown is getting to me over the last couple of days. There’s so much opportunity and possibility out there but it feels beyond reach. Trying to refocus myself and live in the now - thinking about small actions in every day, and the happiness that can bring. So lucky to have my family around me and my friends supporting me virtually, just wish I could see a light at the end of the tunnel.