Previous
Next
A good day by jennakirkland
19 / 365

A good day

Productivity at its peak. Essentials acquired, recycling out, admin completed, granola baked. Ready to start our gut health diet tomorrow.

Learnt the word ‘tessellate’ today, thought I’d attempt to incorporate it with this tessellated floor.

(This toilet brush is new today)
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Jenna

@jennakirkland
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise