Sugar lips

These rolled out from under the pile of papers on my desk today. Gifted to me by my little niece last weekend, she’s always with us even if she’s not here.



Gender norms are front and centre at work right now. Is it just me, or are these seemingly innocent phrases slightly problematic? That gender stereotypes are perpetuated through ‘sweet’ slogans on confectionery, largely unchanged since the 1950s, as girls were, and continue to be preconditioned to believe that their relationships will be a medley of objectification, sex and sorries.



Food for thought?