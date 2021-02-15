Previous
Reflection by jennakirkland
Reflection

An 8am start and a jam packed agenda for today. I feel slightly out of whack as have missed my regular routine of movement and meditation this morning. Feeling heavy today, slight pain prickling my side. Ready for bed at 6pm.
