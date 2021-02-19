Previous
What's next? by jennakirkland
What’s next?

A day of contemplation and consideration. I need to let go of the panic and look for about opportunity, to find my future. Feeling thankful to have good friends and family to help me talk it through.
19th February 2021

Jenna

@jennakirkland
