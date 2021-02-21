Previous
Shattered by jennakirkland
39 / 365

Shattered

The red wellies are out again today. Lily helped me find something to photograph and was insistent upon these crocuses, as she carefully parted the grass to show us the prettiest little yellow flower.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Jenna

