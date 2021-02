Blue billed

Relentless day at work, sandwiched between walks with virtual friends. Spotted this blue billed duck this morning, the same fellow that Lily and I had spotted the weekend before, and I shared his snap with friends I was speaking with. An unusual sight ‘twas old Bill - we wondered if he was suffering from a rare tropical illness or maybe he was just cold. Either way, rather special I think. (Not the best picture quality, but it made us laugh).