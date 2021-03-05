Previous
Setting sun by jennakirkland
51 / 365

Setting sun

It’s been a hard 2 week slog but we’ve just hit send on a multi-partner, mult-year, multi-million pound project report. Time to breathe and unwind.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Jenna

@jennakirkland
Giulia Minda
Wow the sun!
March 8th, 2021  
