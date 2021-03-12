Sign up
Buon appetito
Ordered ourselves a little treat from Little Italy for dinner last. Puttanesca and vino rosso. Received this little message on the package, which meant so much as way back when I had one of my first jobs in this family run restaurant.
12th March 2021
Jenna
