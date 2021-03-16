Previous
Ablaze by jennakirkland
62 / 365

Ablaze

Cleaning up and clearing out. Came across some old letters my dad wrote to me when I was a teen. A happy memory uncovered.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Jenna

@jennakirkland
