Sibling rivalry

We came across this beautifully old and once cherished book, which originally belonged to Jessie Potter, my grandmothers older sister in the early 1930s. You open the book, and there’s Jessie’s name pride of place on the front cover. Flip to the next page and ‘Nancy’ is written in elegant cursive. Nancy was my grandmother who must have received this book as a hand me down, it became hers. Over the next page and in bolded capitals we found my mothers name - LORRAINE - who as a child had decided it was hers to claim. Flicking through, low and behold ‘Angela’ was written, her younger sisters name who must have also wanted a claim to this book. It made us laugh, as each sibling had carved out ownership of these precious stories in their own way.



Reminds me of how we interact. My own sibling and I often have polarised views, each cannot see sense in the others perspective, despite our best intentions. We each want to be the first, the only one, the right one.