Previous
Next
Post-vaccine blues by jennakirkland
140 / 365

Post-vaccine blues

Got my COVID vaccine yesterday and felt absolutely wiped afterwards. Spent the afternoon watching cooking shows and lying on the couch. Needed.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Jenna

@jennakirkland
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise