Pickled cabbage by jennakirkland
153 / 365

Pickled cabbage

Fermented veggies are so good for the body as they’re full of probiotic bacteria increasing good gut health and enhancing the immune system. I’ve been fermenting red cabbage this morning ready for an Amelia Freer inspired Buddha bowl.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Jenna

@jennakirkland
