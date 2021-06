Let’s just say, ‘see you soon’

My wonderful physio is going off on maternity leave and although she’ll be back in a flash it felt like the end of an era today. She’s been so supportive and encouraging and got me to the point where I’m confident in my body’s ability, I’m building strength and running (almost) 3 x 5K per week. I really do hold a special place for her in my heart. Until soon Sam x