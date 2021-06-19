Previous
Disappointing dinners by jennakirkland
157 / 365

Disappointing dinners

Despite all odds we have a disastrous dinner this evening. I must admit 10 years in hospitality doesn’t make me the easiest customer, but poor service, tasteless food and no ambiance really does disappoint.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Jenna

@jennakirkland
Photo Details

