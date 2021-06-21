Previous
At last! by jennakirkland
159 / 365

At last!

We ordered a curtain pole late last year and only today has it been installed. We’re so excited to get some curtains to frame our bay window. We’ve choose some beautiful yellow print fabric. Can’t wait to get them made.
21st June 2021

Jenna

@jennakirkland
