Homegrown delights by jennakirkland
160 / 365

Homegrown delights

Mums been growing strawberries and she’s allergic to fruit so they’re ALL MINE! Picking fresh fruit from the garden - a great way to start your morning.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Jenna

@jennakirkland
