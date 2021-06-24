Previous
Alternative routes by jennakirkland
Alternative routes

Today I met the Head Teacher at the local school to enquire about work experience. I’m really pleased to be moving forwards and exploring different career opportunities in tangible ways. Buzzing.
24th June 2021

Jenna

@jennakirkland
