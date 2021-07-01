Previous
Laundry lines
169 / 365

Laundry lines

Mum was ecstatic with her new laundry line that was installed today. It’s lovely to get our clothes out in the fresh air, they keep that newly laundered smell.
1st July 2021

Jenna

@jennakirkland
