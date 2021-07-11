Previous
Pre-football drinks by jennakirkland
179 / 365

Pre-football drinks

Espresso martinis and great company. Home just in time to watch Handmaids Tale.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Jenna

@jennakirkland
