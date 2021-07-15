Previous
Back into it by jennakirkland
Back into it

I’ve been off my game for at least a month, after feeling unwell. But today I faced my fears and took to running again. Feeling pleased with myself and committing to finding a new routine, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Let’s see how it goes!
15th July 2021

