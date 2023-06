Water Lily at My Mother’s House

My mother got an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, so I thought, “I better get the kids out to see her again before she doesn’t remember them.” So here I am, in a place I don’t like to be, feeling completely unwelcome and unwanted, knowing this was how it was going to be. Why do I keep coming? Why will I stay? Will I stay? Or will I muster up the courage to walk away from my family-of-origin and go home?