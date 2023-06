Silas Condict Park, NJ, after the rain

We went for a little walk in the woods before the rain starts back up again. It was nice to get out! Met a lovely woman named Raquelle walking a rescue dog named Raisin. Her only son is in basic training in Oklahoma and she misses him. I completely understand. ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•