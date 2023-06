Playdough At Grandma’s

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get this playdough specifically because it would drive my mother bonkers. 😂 The kids are bored and she’s been unusually fussy, so fussy that she scolded someone for sitting on the couch too fast. ???? Going home tomorrow, though, a day earlier than planned because that’s all I could get away with. The kids are relieved. 😅