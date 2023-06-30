Park Way

This was my primary view today as I made the last leg of my journey home. We hit three traffic jams between Columbus and Cincinnati, bumper-to-bumper traffic through Cincy and Florence, then smooth sailing for about 45 minutes till we hit Louisville. I was 20 miles from home when this baby popped up. Ah, well. We made it and, like the guy at the start of the Pennsylvania crossing said, it builds character.



Turns out Cincinnati is hosting both a Reds game and a Taylor Swift concert tonight, so that explains a lot. :-)