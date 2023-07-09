Stop and Smell the Roses (self portrait)

I have a hard time relaxing. I chalk it up to spending most of my life in a not-so-healthy marriage, but even now that I've left that marriage, I still have a hard time relaxing. Old habits die hard.

This was my day off and I spent it fixing doors. It needed to be done, and I definitely feel accomplished, but I might have been better served by making some art, or taking a bubble bath, or seeking out a more creative and interesting photo.

Or maybe fixing doors was exactly the right thing to do. I don't know. I'm not a very good judge anymore.