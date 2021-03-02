Previous
Next
Jennifer - duck with baby by jennifer_makalapua
2 / 365

Jennifer - duck with baby

Hello everyone,

this is my very first picture uploaded in this 365 project. Hope you like it.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe

Jennifer
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Jennifer_makalapua

@jennifer_makalapua
Hello everybody, I am a 21 year old Uni student, my name is Jennifer and I live in Prague, Czech Republic. Photography is a hobby...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Lovely shot - and welcome!
March 2nd, 2021  
Jennifer_makalapua
Hello. @monicac That was very fast. Thank you :) Happy to be here.
March 2nd, 2021  
RomainZ ace
Nice and cute shot Jennifer.... welcome and enjoy this great community
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise