2 / 365
Jennifer - duck with baby
Hello everyone,
this is my very first picture uploaded in this 365 project. Hope you like it.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
Jennifer
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
3
0
Jennifer_makalapua
@jennifer_makalapua
Hello everybody, I am a 21 year old Uni student, my name is Jennifer and I live in Prague, Czech Republic. Photography is a hobby...
2
photos
1
followers
1
following
0% complete
1
2
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd June 2018 9:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
baby
,
duck
,
first_picture
Monica
Lovely shot - and welcome!
March 2nd, 2021
Jennifer_makalapua
Hello.
@monicac
That was very fast. Thank you :) Happy to be here.
March 2nd, 2021
RomainZ
ace
Nice and cute shot Jennifer.... welcome and enjoy this great community
March 2nd, 2021
