The firebug (Pyrrhocoris apterus)

Firebugs generally mate in April and May. They can often be found in groups near the base of lime tree trunks, on the sunny side. They can be seen in tandem formation when mating which can take from 12 hours up to 7 days.



“Taking pictures is like tiptoeing into the kitchen late at night and stealing Oreo cookies.”

– Diane Arbus



