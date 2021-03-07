The mandarin orange (Citrus reticulata)

Hello everyone,



This is the mandarin orange also known as the mandarin or mandarine, it is a small citrus fruit tree.



History and distribution today:



Mandarins were grown in China and Japan on a large scale since the 16th century. Mandarin was the last of the important citrus fruits to arrive in Europe as late as the early 19th century. In 1805, two varieties of the Mandarin oranges were brought into England from Canton. From England, they were introduced into the Mediterranean region. By 1850, the fruit was well-established in Italy.



Commercial production of mandarins started in the early 1900's. The biggest mandarin producers today are China, Spain, Japan, Brazil and Turkey. The biggest mandarin exporters are Spain, China, Morocco, Turkey and South Africa.



