Previous
Jan 11 by jenninmontreal
9 / 365

Jan 11

This is what eating local looks like. All ingredients here were sourced locally and made one kick ass Irish Beef Stew! Rainbow carrots, yellow potatoes, onions, beef stew meat.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Jenn W

@jenninmontreal
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact