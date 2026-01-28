Previous
Jan 28 by jenninmontreal
20 / 365

Jan 28

How I spend a sick day at home. Tryig to get some writing done on one laptop and listening to a work leadership town hall on the other.
Jenn W

@jenninmontreal
