April 8 Etude in A Minor Dont by jennmusic
April 8 Etude in A Minor Dont

Level 7 etude. 2nd position.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Jenn

@jennmusic
I completed a 365 project in photography a few years ago (almost 2 years of a photo a day). It catapulted me from an absolute...
