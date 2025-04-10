Sign up
Espana
Spent some time on Chabrier's Espana today before going to U orch rehearsal. Just a few spots. Not difficult, but the piece is fast. So, it really depends how fast conductor takes the piece.
Jenn
@jennmusic
I completed a 365 project in photography a few years ago (almost 2 years of a photo a day). It catapulted me from an absolute...
365 Project
