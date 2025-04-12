Previous
Quick practice by jennmusic
Quick practice

I'm leaving for the weekend but practiced 25 minutes on excepts for upcoming concert. Here's the high part of Rach. piano 3. Figured out a good fingering.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Jenn

@jennmusic
I completed a 365 project in photography a few years ago (almost 2 years of a photo a day). It catapulted me from an absolute...
