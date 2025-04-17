Previous
Philharmonic sectional by jennmusic
Philharmonic sectional

I've been traveling without my viola but I'm back now. No rehearsal tonight but violas met for a sectional on next weeks music.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Jenn

@jennmusic
I completed a 365 project in photography a few years ago (almost 2 years of a photo a day). It catapulted me from an absolute...
