Previous
More food by jennyjustfeet
178 / 365

More food

The table is spread lightly for Christmas Day refreshments. It was a good service with the talk based on the gifts given to jesus
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

jennifer

@jennyjustfeet
semi retired and started to take up photography about 6 years ago. i do enjoy it and am looking to improve my technique and...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact