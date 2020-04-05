Previous
Day 20 Palm Sunday
Day 20 Palm Sunday

My challenge from Nottingham was to make a palm display/tree. I used some cypress, pussy willow and rosemary. The cross is made of a real palm leaf from oyr palm tree.
5th April 2020

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
