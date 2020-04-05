Sign up
Photo 1069
Day 20 Palm Sunday
My challenge from Nottingham was to make a palm display/tree. I used some cypress, pussy willow and rosemary. The cross is made of a real palm leaf from oyr palm tree.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Jenny Dennis
@jennymdennis
1069
7
3
292% complete
Views
2
365
LLD-L31
5th April 2020 10:09am
