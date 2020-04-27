Previous
Day 42 A new addition to the moor. by jennymdennis
Day 42 A new addition to the moor.

There is about 4 weeks between this foal and the one I have been watching grow. They were together and today the older one came up to me to say hello.
Jenny Dennis

