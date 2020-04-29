Previous
Day 44 Cream tea day by jennymdennis
Day 44 Cream tea day

A family along the road made cream teas for every house in the road. It was a lovely idea and it was a nice thing for the children to do.
I also enjoyed a Zoom story time with Gran. Evie sat and joined in the stories really well.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
