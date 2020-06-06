Previous
Day 82 First fruits from our garden by jennymdennis
Day 82 First fruits from our garden

We have rhubarb and custard for pudding today. The currants I might freeze or use on Monday!
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
